Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 7,922,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,199,198. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

