Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.60 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 3,440,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

