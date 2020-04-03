Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $179.73. 513,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

