Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 374,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

