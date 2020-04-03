Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 505 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.45 on Friday, hitting $1,078.58. 1,704,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.44. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

