Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,122. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.