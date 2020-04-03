Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 5,725 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $114.50. 4,213,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,013,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.