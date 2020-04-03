Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 8,082 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.57. 2,105,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

