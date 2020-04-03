Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Hits $8.66 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $250,461.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029473 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.78 or 1.00837120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,864,492 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

