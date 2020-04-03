FunFair Market Cap Tops $11.01 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Binance. FunFair has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $306,681.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, C2CX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

