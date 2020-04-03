Fusion One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.04 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000195 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.79 or 0.98618625 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

