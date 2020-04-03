FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Microelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $350,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.