FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Elanco Animal Health Issued By G.Research (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

