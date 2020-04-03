FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $652.15 million, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

