FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issued By SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $15.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $905,295 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

