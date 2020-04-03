FY2020 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Reduced by Analyst

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Investment analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Covetrus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

