FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Denbury Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

DNR stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

