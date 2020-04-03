FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Cut by Analyst

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endava in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Endava’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Endava has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

