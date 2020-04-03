FY2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

GCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,012 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,337,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

