FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -295.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.