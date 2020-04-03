FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of IMO opened at $12.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.