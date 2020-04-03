FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NVS opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

