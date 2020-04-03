FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

PDCO opened at $14.36 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 82.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

