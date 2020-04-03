FY2020 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

