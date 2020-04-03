FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

BCE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 43,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BCE by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

