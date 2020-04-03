FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCRB. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

MCRB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,616. The company has a market cap of $224.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

