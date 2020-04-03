FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $7,739.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000591 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001151 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 457,855,104 coins and its circulating supply is 441,505,334 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

