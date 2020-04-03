Galactrum Reaches Market Cap of $5,549.60 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $5,549.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.01003037 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00172947 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007196 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072052 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

