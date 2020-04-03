Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

GALT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,415. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

