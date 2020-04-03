GameCredits Price Tops $0.0379 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24 and Coinrail. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $10,081.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00599100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, BitBay, Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.