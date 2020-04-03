Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Acquires 1,435 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 733,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,774. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

