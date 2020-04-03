Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Grows Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. State Street Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon stock remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

