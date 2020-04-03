Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

GOOGL traded down $38.45 on Friday, hitting $1,078.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,121. The company has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.