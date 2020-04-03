Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

