Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 394,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,987. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

