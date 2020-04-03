Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $132.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

