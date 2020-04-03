GAPS (GAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.65 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00072105 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029626 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.98 or 1.01118499 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00074039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

