Gas Market Cap Tops $10.75 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00015777 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns and OKEx. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Poloniex, OKEx, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, Huobi, Bitbns and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

