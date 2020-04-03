GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GCI Liberty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCI Liberty’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLIBA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

GLIBA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

