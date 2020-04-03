Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $38.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,732,758 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

