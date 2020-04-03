General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 97,703,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,890,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.