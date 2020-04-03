General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,850 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,822,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.