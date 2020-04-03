Genesis Vision Market Cap Achieves $3.41 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00011413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $419,114.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

