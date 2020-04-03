GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0019 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $19,041.10 and $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,169,163 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

