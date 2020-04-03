Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,176.75 ($41.79).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($42.09) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,180.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,085.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80). The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

