GeoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $183.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $365,471.97 and approximately $183.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00598428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006274 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

