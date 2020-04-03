Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,934 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $99,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

