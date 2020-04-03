Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 80,599 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Flowserve worth $103,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.90. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $54.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Flowserve from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.