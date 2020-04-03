Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of First American Financial worth $104,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.