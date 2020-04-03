Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $100,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13,400.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 278,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 276,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 115,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,387 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

NYSE CNI opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.